Springfield Lutheran stomps past Mt. Pulaski 9-0

Springfield Lutheran corralled Mt. Pulaski's offense and never let go to fuel a 9-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer on September 10.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 5-0 advantage over Mt. Pulaski through the first half.
In recent action on September 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on September 4 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
