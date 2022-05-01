Spring Fling to be hosted

GERMANTOWN HILLS-The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting on May 7, their annual Spring Fling that includes their pork chop cook out, craft and vendor sale, and spring plant sale. The event will be at 410 Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills (right behind the Casey’s General Store located off Route 116 and Woodland Knolls Road). The Chamber will be grilling and serving pork chops from Alwan and Sons Meat Co. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can purchase a meal for $8 which includes a large pork chop sandwich, drink and chips; or you can purchase a $5 hot dog sandwich with chips and drink included. All meals are to go.