Spring Fling to be hosted

GERMANTOWN HILLS-The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting on May 7, their annual Spring Fling that includes their pork chop cook out, craft and vendor sale, and spring plant sale. The event will be at 410 Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills (right behind the Casey’s General Store located off Route 116 and Woodland Knolls Road). The Chamber will be grilling and serving pork chops from Alwan and Sons Meat Co. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can purchase a meal for $8 which includes a large pork chop sandwich, drink and chips; or you can purchase a $5 hot dog sandwich with chips and drink included. All meals are to go.
The vendor/craft fair will be at the same location starting at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors are signed up to display their goodies; they include: Bets Art, C Johnson Handmade Décor, Call 2 Paradise, Color Street, Cup 0’Something, Doterra, Emerald & Jade Boutique, Face Painting by Colin, GlassyOne Fused Glass Jewelry, G’s 3D Trinkets, Glow, Illinois Prairie Public District Library, Kaufman Wellness Center, Little Jo & Co., Mary Kay, Micke’s Bakery, Norwex, OC Woodworking, Our Little Candle Co., Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, PelvicLove Physiotherapy and Wellness, Pink Zebra, Sankoty Sustainables, SeneGence and RaeMaries Boutique, Shop the Bent Penny, Soy Creations by Lisa, Sparkles & Stitches, Tastefully Simple, The Widow and The Spinster, Thirty-One Bags, Timeless Treats, Tupperware, Usbourne Books, Wandering Springs and Succulents, Young’s Popcorn Heaven, YaYa’s Treasures.
There will also be over 40+ garage sales in the area that weekend. Check out their Facebook page for more information on the event along with garage sale locations: www.facebook.com/GERMANTOWNHILLSCOC.