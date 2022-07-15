Hi! My name is Spot! I am a 5-month-old Coonhound. I'm a fun, floppy guy who loves bones, dinner time,... View on PetFinder
Spot
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is charged in McLean County court with what authorities said would be his third driving under the influence offense after a truck he was driving crashed on I-55.
A 50-year-old Normal man was killed in a crash early Tuesday, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.
Bloomberg is reporting that Rivian plans to lay off hundreds of workers, focusing on non-manufacturing jobs. A company spokesperson declined to elaborate.
8M Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, investigation finds
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
Southbound Veterans Parkway in Bloomington was shut down for over an hour Sunday after a pickup truck hauling equipment flipped on its side.
The Normal Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday night at an apartment complex close to Illinois State University.
"Our team is the core of Rivian and we are working to be as thoughtful as possible as we consider any reductions," RJ Scaringe wrote in a message to Rivian employees.
The event will be hosted at the former site of Green Gables, 25424 N. 1750 East Road, Hudson, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $20, and children ages 13 and younger get in free.
A carp disease in Lake Bloomington has resulted in a large number of dead fish, city officials said Tuesday.
A woman from Bloomington faces charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, along with several other felony charges.