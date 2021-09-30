White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson appeals his 3-game suspension

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s benches-clearing incident with the Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced Wednesday.

The suspension is for regular-season games — Anderson would not have to sit out a playoff game — and he has appealed.

“I call BS 100,” Anderson tweeted.

Sox first baseman José Abreu was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Monday at Comerica Park. It was the 21st time he has been hit by a pitch this season.

Moments later, Abreu attempted to advance to second on a wild pitch. The Tigers took issue with his slide, and the benches c

