White Sox greats Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce on ballot for Hall of Fame

Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among those with ties to the Chicago White Sox on the Golden Days Era ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The list of 10 includes Jim Kaat and Ken Boyer, who had stints with the Sox.

The 10 candidates for Early Baseball Era ballot includes John Donaldson, who pitched in the Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues for more than 30 years and later was a White Sox scout from 1949-54.

The Hall of Fame announced both ballots Friday. Candidates who receive 75% of the vote by the 16-member committees receive election. Results will be announced Dec. 5.

Allen was the 1972 American League Most Valuable Player and hit .307 with 85 home runs and 242 RBIs during his three seasons with the White Sox. He played from 1963-77 for five teams and had 351 home runs, 1,119 RBIs and a .292 average. He was a seven-time All-Star and the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year. He died in December.

Miñoso was a nine-time All-Star and won three Gold Glove Awards as an outfielder during 17 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Senators. He made All-Star rosters in 1947 and ‘48 with the New York Cubans, according to Baseball Reference. Miñoso died in March 2015.

Pierce went 211-169 with a 3.27 ERA in 18 seasons, 13 with the Sox. He was a seven-time All-Star.

Kaat pitched 25 seasons, including parts of three with the Sox. Boyer’s 15-season career included 67 games with the Sox (1967-68).

Candidates for the Golden Days Era ballot include Gil Hodges, Roger Maris, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva and Maury Wills. Candidates for the Early Baseball Era ballot include Bill Dahlen, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant Johnson, Lefty O’Doul, Buck O’Neil, Dick Redding, Allie Reynolds and George Scales.

After his playing career with the Memphis Red Sox and Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro American League, O’Neil became a scout for the Chicago Cubs. He later became the first Black coach in AL or NL history with Cubs.

According to the release, Redding played for the Chicago American Giants, among other teams.

