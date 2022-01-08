White Sox fan Cane Guy gets his own bobblehead. Playoff mojo made Northbrook’s Rob Holt a national celebrity.

The Chicago White Sox have made bobblehead figures of star players like Frank Thomas and Mark Buehrle, and of Tim Anderson’s bat flip, but now they’ve added a statuette of a fan known as Cane Guy.

Cane Guy is Rob Holt of Northbrook, who gained fame at a Sox playoff game in 2021 when he twirled his cane to cast a spell on the team, and seemingly sparked a rally that helped them win the game against the Houston Astros.

The scene was caught on national television and prompted a stream of fans to seek out Holt’s autograph. Team officials took notice and gave Holt special seats for the next game, but the Sox ended up losing the series to the Astros.

On Friday, the Sox announced on Twitter that they were offering a chance to win the limited edition Cane Guy bobblehead to fans who retweet the team’s video of Holt in action, along with the doll and twirling cane.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” said Holt, 72, when told about it. “That’s hilarious. They got the cane down and the whole outfit.”

Team marketing officials said they came up with the promotion to keep spirits up in the offseason.

“When we saw the magic he brought to the ballpark, we wanted to keep that going through the winter, especially now when it’s single-digit temperatures,” team director of public relations Sheena Quinn said. “This is a really cool, unique, fan-centric bobblehead.”

Normally, the team would hold such a giveaway at its annual SoxFest convention, but the event was canceled this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the team gives away bobbleheads of players to fans attending games. On special occasions, nonplayers have been honored, such as the groundskeeper known as the Sodfather, Roger Bossard; organist Nancy Faust; and former announcer Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson.

Sox historian Rich Lindberg said Cane Guy is reminiscent of well-known Sox fans of old, like the Lone Ranger, who wore a mask and hat and brought fake pistols to the games in the 1970s; Drummer Boy, who walked the concourse banging a snare drum; and Andy the Clown, who wore a red derby and red polka-dot outfit and circulated among fans from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Cane Guy has enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame, getting recognized by people in Northbrook. He’s enjoyed posing for pictures with fans, including one young man with cerebral palsy who got a kick out of getting a photo with him.

Since the playoffs, when Holt used the cane for a sprained knee, he’s had surgery to implant an artificial knee, and now generally can get around without the cane. He’ll be back with his season tickets in 2022, and may bring the cane for special occasions.

“It’s just pure fun,” Holt said. “It was just a funny little impromptu thing that everybody liked.”

