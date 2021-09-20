White Sox can’t make an early lead hold up in a 4-3 loss to Tigers

The Chicago White Sox squandered an early three-run lead and fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Monday in front of 12,884 at Comerica Park.

Harold Castro gave the Tigers the lead in the eighth, driving in Robbie Grossman with a two-out single to right against reliever Craig Kimbrel.

Grossman reached when Kimbrel hit him with a pitch. He stole second and scored on Castro’s single.

Despite the loss, the Sox made progress in their quest to win the American League Central after the Cleveland Indians were swept in a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. The Sox magic number for clinching the division title is two.

Sox starter Carlos Rodón allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in three innings. He threw 69 pitches.

The Sox took the lead with three in the third.

They loaded the bases with no outs for Yoán Moncada, who hit a grounder to second baseman Jonathan Schoop. The Tigers got a force at second but couldn’t complete the double play, and Brian Goodwin scored the game’s first run.

Yasmani Grandal drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to center, and Eloy Jiménez knocked in Moncada with a double to make it 3-0.

The Tigers responded with three in the bottom of the inning. With runners on the corners and a run already in, Schoop hit a grounder fielded by César Hernández. The second baseman tagged the runner headed to second, Victor Reyes, with his glove while the ball was in his throwing hand. He then threw late to first. Reyes was ruled safe, and a run scored to make it 3-2.

Reyes scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

José Ruiz replaced Rodón in the fourth. Rodón was making his first start since Sept. 10 as the Sox spaced out his outings for rest.

The game remained tied until Castro’s big hit in the eighth.

The series continues Tuesday with a game moved up to 12:10 p.m. because of expected inclement weather in the evening.

