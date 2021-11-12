What would a potential new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights be like?

The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971 — but that could change later this decade.

The franchise on Sept. 29 announced it signed a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse. Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, said the price was $197.2 million and anticipated closing the sale in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Bears played home games at Wrigley Field from 1921-70 before moving to Soldier Field. And while they have flirted with leaving the downtown stadium several times in the last 50 years, the purchase agreement moves the Bears a step closer to securing property for a new stadium in the northwest suburb.

Obstacles remain, but if the Bears do move, it will be interesting to see how they develop the land: Will they build a domed stadium or one with a retractable roof? Or will they keep it an open-air venue? And what will they do with the surrounding area not used for the stadium?

The Bears have remained tight-lipped about their plans, perhaps because they’re still working to complete the deal and need more time to look at all options. And, of course, they likely are considering how much they want to spend on the development.

The Bears franchise is worth $4.075 million, the seventh-highest valuation in the NFL, according to an August 2021 Forbes report. But Soldier Field is owned by the Chicago Park District and holds 61,500 fans, the smallest capacity in the NFL. So building their own stadium with a higher seating capacity and surrounding shopping, dining and entertainment district would add to that valuation considerably.

But how much would the McCaskey family be willing to spend? A Tribune analysis in July found that the average cost of the seven most recent NFL stadiums was $2.2 billion in today’s dollars. The breakdown:

• SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, Calif.: $5.5 billion, opened in 2020

• Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nev.: $1.9 billion, opened in 2020

• Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta: $1.5 billion, opened in 2017 ($1.64 billion today)

• US Bank Stadium — Minneapolis: $1.1 billion, opened in 2016 ($1.23 billion today)

• Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, Calif.: $1.3 billion, opened in 2014 ($1.47 billion today)

• MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, N.J.: $1.7 billion, opened in 2010 ($2.1 billion today)

• AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas: $1.4 billion, opened in 2009 ($1.85 billion today)

Here’s a look at the seven newest NFL stadiums — so dream big, Bears fans.

SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

Year opened: 2020

Location: Inglewood, Calif.

Capacity: 70,000 (up to 100,000 for major events)

Surface: Artificial turf

Roof: Fixed

Best — and weirdest — amenities: The playing field is embedded 100 feet into the ground, and the stadium’s roof has massive — 60 feet-by-60 feet — adjustable openings. It’s about 10 degrees cooler inside than outside on a warm day, and the covering is made of a tough, translucent plastic that shades fans from about half of the sun’s heat, according to the Los Angeles Times. Despite the covering, the start of a Chargers-Raiders game on Oct. 4 was delayed because of lightning. The massive, oval video board — a two-sided, 120-yardslong, 2.2 million-pound structure — hangs from the roof.

What they’re saying about it: “How amazing. This is something spectacular. Never seen anything like it.” — Rams coach Sean McVay

“It’s a very loud stadium. Very loud. One of the louder ones we’ve been in.” — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas Raiders

Year opened: 2020

Location: Paradise, Nev.

Capacity: 71,835

Surface: Grass

Roof: Fixed

Best — and weirdest — amenities: Like London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Allegiant Stadium features a retractable playing surface that slides in on rails. The natural grass surface weighs more than 9,000 tons and slides from underneath the stadium to grow outside, according to the Raiders’ YouTube channel. Additionally, Allegiant Stadium features an artificial playing surface that is used for UNLV football games.

What they’re saying about it: “It was built for the Raiders. It was built for the Nation. It was built for our alumni. It was built for everybody, and it was built for the people of Las Vegas because they put their skin in the game as well.” — Raiders owner Mark Davis

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta Falcons

Year opened: 2017

Location: Atlanta

Capacity: 71,000

Surface: Artificial turf

Roof: Retractable

Best — and weirdest — amenities: The 305-foot-high structure features a facade made of a lightweight plastic and oculus retractable roof, which is made of eight triangular pieces that can open or close within 10 minutes. A 61,000-square-foot outdoor fan plaza stands outside the stadium, and a 41½-foot-tall, stainless-steel statue of a falcon is located outside the stadium. The halo-shaped video board, located around the opening of the retractable roof, is 63,800 square feet. Its 360-degree screen is 58 feet tall by 1,100 feet around. Oh, and there’s a Chick-fil-A inside.

What they’re saying about it: “One of the most beautifully designed stadiums on the planet.” — Architectural Digest review

U.S. Bank Stadium: Minnesota Vikings

Year opened: 2016

Location: Minneapolis

Capacity: 66,655 (can be expanded to 73,000 for special events)

Surface: Artificial turf

Roof: Fixed

Best — and weirdest — amenities: U.S. Bank Stadium was the first fixed-roof stadium built in the NFL since Ford Field in Detroit, which opened in 2002. The venue played host to Super Bowl LII in February 2017, in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. The construction of the venue, which has a reflective glass facade, drew criticism after scores of birds crashed into the stadium, according to a report from the Audubon Society of Minneapolis.

What they’re saying about it: “They’ve done an unbelievable job of getting this place ready. It’s a great stadium. Great atmosphere. A lot of purple.” — Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Levi’s Stadium: San Francisco 49ers

Year opened: 2014

Location: Santa Clara, Calif.

Capacity: 68,500 (can be expanded to 75,000 for major events)

Surface: Grass

Roof: Open air

Best — and weirdest — amenities: The venue located roughly 39 miles south of Candlestick Park in San Francisco has the most lower-bowl seats in the NFL, according to Sports Illustrated. The first 49ers’ regular-season game at the stadium was held in Week 2 of 2014 against the Chicago Bears, who won 28-20. The BNY Mellon club, located under the seating bowl at the 50-yard line, gives patrons a close look at 49ers players walking through the club on their way to the field.

What they’re saying about it: “The new home of 49ers is both structurally and architecturally impressive. Most impressive of all, the design qualities shine through the other distractions.” — John King, San Francisco Chronicle urban design critic, in September 2014

MetLife Stadium: New York Jets and New York Giants

Year opened: 2010

Location: East Rutherford, N.J.

Capacity: 82,500

Surface: Artificial turf

Roof: Open air

Best — and weirdest — amenities: Front-row, 50-yard-line seats are 46 feet from the sideline, which is the shortest distance of all NFL stadiums. MetLife was host to Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2, 2014, the first time a Super Bowl was played in the New York metropolitan area and the first time a non-domed stadium in a cold-weather city hosted it.

What they’re saying about it: ”The stadium ... is just a taller version of what was previously there. It’s just a millennial update to a cookie-cutter stadium from the ‘70s.” — USA Today in its June 2021 rankings of the 30 NFL stadiums (MetLife ranked 27th)

AT&T Stadium: Dallas Cowboys

Year opened: 2009

Location: Arlington, Texas

Capacity: 80,000 (can be expanded to 100,000-plus for major events)

Surface: Artificial turf

Roof: Retractable

Best — and weirdest — amenities: Each of the two center-hung video boards — at the time of construction the largest in the world — is 160 feet wide by 72 feet tall, running from one 20-yard line to the other. Each has a 11,393-square-foot display — containing 30 million light bulbs — and weighs 1.2 million pounds. The venue’s largest attendance was 108,713 for the 2010 NBA All-Star Game.

What they’re saying about it: “AT&T Stadium ... really set a new paradigm for football stadiums in America. To me, it’s still the best stadium in the world.” — Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”

