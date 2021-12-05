Western Michigan, Nevada to meet in Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan (7-5, MAC) vs. Nevada (8-4, Mountain West), Dec. 27, 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Detroit.

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: QB Kaleb Eleby, 3,115 yards and 21 touchdowns passing; five touchdowns rushing; Sean Tyler, 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

Nevada: QB Carson Strong, 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns passing; Romeo Doubs, 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: Beat ACC champion Pittsburgh in its third game of the season. Closed its regular season with a 42-21 win over MAC champion Northern Illinois.

Nevada: Strong is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row after setting a school record for touchdown passes.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, 11th bowl appearance overall; 1-9 bowl record.

Nevada: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, fourth straight bowl appearance, 19th bowl appearance in school history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0