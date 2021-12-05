 Skip to main content
Western Michigan, Nevada to meet in Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada Colorado St Football

Nevada wide receiver Zach Lewis catches a pass next to Colorado State's Rashad Ajayi during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

 Jon Austria

Western Michigan (7-5, MAC) vs. Nevada (8-4, Mountain West), Dec. 27, 10 a.m. 

LOCATION: Detroit.

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: QB Kaleb Eleby, 3,115 yards and 21 touchdowns passing; five touchdowns rushing; Sean Tyler, 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

Nevada: QB Carson Strong, 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns passing; Romeo Doubs, 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: Beat ACC champion Pittsburgh in its third game of the season. Closed its regular season with a 42-21 win over MAC champion Northern Illinois.

Nevada: Strong is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row after setting a school record for touchdown passes.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, 11th bowl appearance overall; 1-9 bowl record.

Nevada: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, fourth straight bowl appearance, 19th bowl appearance in school history.

