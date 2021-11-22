Week 11 recap: Chicago Bears blow a late lead

Lamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The marquee matchup between Jackson, the former league MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, and Fields, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, never materialized because Jackson sat out with an illness. By midway through the third quarter, Fields was also out after injuring his ribs on a 6-yard carry.

That made for a significantly different game, and Huntley did enough to pull out the 16-13 Ravens victory.

He led a 72-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes, and Ravens running back Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run for the victory. The Bears lost their fifth straight game and for the fourth time coming out of a bye week in four seasons under coach Matt Nagy.

Huntley had passes of 21 and 30 yards on the drive, and Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor committed a 21-yard pass interference penalty.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made field goals from 35, 27 and 46 yards. The latter, which came after the Ravens blocked a Pat O’Donnell punt for a short field, put the Ravens ahead 9-7 with 3:41 to play.

Dalton directed what was nearly the winning drive before the Bears defense broke down in the final minutes.

On fourth-and-11 with 1:48 to play, he launched a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin.

It was Dalton’s second long touchdown pass of the game, with his first coming soon after entering the game.

After Fields went to the locker room with his injury, Dalton hit Jimmy Graham with a 23-yard pass, and Darnell Mooney scored a 60-yard touchdown on a pass from Dalton for a 7-6 lead with 8:02 to play.

Mooney finished with five catches in 15 targets for 121 yards.

A Bears defense playing without Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Jackson faced a muted Ravens threat without Jackson on the field.

They initially came out strong, sacking Huntley six times. That included 3½ sacks by Robert Quinn. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson also had an interception.

But Huntley finished the day completing 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards.

Fields completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards, had four carries for 23 yards and lost a fumble before he was injured on a run.

Lamar Jackson status update

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jackson still was feeling ill after missing practices during the week with a non-COVID-19 illness. Jackson arrived at Soldier Field with the team, and the Ravens reportedly were trying to hydrate him so he could try to play. But the Ravens ultimately determined he was not feeling well enough to play.

The Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

Huntley has played in four regular-season games over two seasons, completing 8 of 16 passes for 54 yards and rushing for 33 yards on 13 carries. He also completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards in a Ravens playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last year after Jackson suffered a concussion. He has played in two games this season.

Huntley played in college with Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Week 11 inactives announced

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson will not play in Sunday’s game against the Ravens as they are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Jackson will miss his second straight game with the injury, while Robinson will sit out for the first time this season.

The Bears previously announced defensive lineman Akiem Hicks would be out. Running back Damien Williams, quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback Artie Burns and tight end Jesper Horsted also are inactive.

For the Ravens, along with quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi and defensive lineman Brandon Williams are inactive.

Halftime: Ravens 6, Bears 0

The Bears seemingly caught a break when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Sunday’s game because of an illness.

But while the Bears defense held the Ravens and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to just six first-half points, the Bears offense came out of the bye week flat.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 57 yards, had three carries for 17 yards and lost a fumble as the Bears trailed the Ravens 6-0 at halftime.

The Bears offense failed to capitalize twice after getting into Ravens territory.

On the Bears’ first drive, David Montgomery was stopped for a loss of 6 yards on third-and-5, and Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt wide left.

On the Bears’ third drive, Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser had a strip-sack against Fields, and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell recovered it at the Baltimore 34-yard line.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 35-yard field goal with 2:11 to play in the second quarter and added a 27-yarder with two seconds to play before halftime.

The Bears sacked Huntley three times in the first half.

With the Bears defense needing a boost after Khalil Mack went on injured reserve, outside linebacker Robert Quinn ended each of the Ravens’ first two drives by sacking Huntley, including a strip-sack in which the football bounced out of bounds.

That brought Quinn’s total this season to a team-high 8 ½. Kindle Vildor also had a sack early in the second quarter.

Justin Fields injured, Andy Dalton comes in for Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the locker room with a rib injury early in the third quarter. He was listed as questionable to return, but then downgraded to out for the rest of the game.

After Fields was taken down on a 6-yard run to end the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter, he spoke with medical staff on the sideline and then went to the injury tent.

After spending a couple of minutes in the tent, he walked on his own to the locker room.

Bears backup Andy Dalton went in at quarterback on the next drive. In two plays with Dalton, the Bears took a 7-6 lead against the Ravens.

Dalton hit Jimmy Graham with a 23-yarder, and Darnell Mooney scored a 60-yard touchdown on a pass from Dalton with 8:02 to play in the third quarter.

