Watch now: With MLB canceling the first 2 series of the regular season, here’s what was scheduled for the Cubs and White Sox

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season, a move that wipes out division series for both Chicago teams.

Some big-league players expressed their disappointed and frustration on Twitter after the announcement.

Here’s what was on the docket for the Cubs and White Sox.

Cubs

March 31, April 2-3 at Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are coming off back-to-back winning seasons after finishing below .500 from 2014-19. However, this Reds team was expected to look much different for the Cubs’ opening series. Nick Castellanos remains a free agent while left-hander Wade Miley, arguably their most consistent starter last year, was claimed off waivers by the Cubs.

The Cubs went 8-11 versus the Reds in 2021 and were outscored by 10 runs in the season series. Great American Ball Park would have served as the backdrop for marquee free-agent signing Marcus Stroman, who owns a 2.96 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.

April 4, 6 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

One of the greatest rivalries in baseball would have been a great way to kick off the Cubs home slate. The teams were pretty evenly matched last season with the Cubs going 9-10 and outscored by three runs against their rival.

Fangraphs’ ZiPS projections, based on current rosters and a now outdated 162-game schedule, had the Cardinals claiming the division title with 89 wins, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs, meanwhile, were projected to finish fourth in the division.

If no additional regular-season games are canceled, the Cubs would open the season April 7 at Wrigley Field versus the Brewers for a four-game series before embarking on a six-game trip to Pittsburgh and Denver.

White Sox

March 31, April 2-3 vs. Minnesota Twins

The Sox and Twins were expected to contend for the American League Central title in 2021. The Sox lived up to those expectations, winning the division for the first time since 2008. The Twins faltered, finishing in last place — 20 games behind the Sox, who won the season series 13-6.

The Twins’ biggest offseason move before the lockout was agreeing to a seven-year extension with center fielder Byron Buxton.

April 4, 6-7 at Kansas City Royals

The Royals finished fourth in the AL Central, 19 games behind the Sox. But they gave the Sox fits, winning 10 of 19 meetings. They were the only team in the division to have a winning record against the Sox, and catcher Salvador Perez put up big numbers, hitting .310 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in 71 at-bats.

The Royals signed Taylor Clarke, who made a career-high 43 relief appearances in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, to a one-year deal before the lockout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0