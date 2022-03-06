Watch now: Scenes from the NFL combine, including comments on Ryan Poles and Mitch Trubisky as a ‘marry-your-daughter type of guy’

The media interview room at the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday and Wednesday hosted a steady stream of NFL general managers and coaches talking about their offseason plans.

The sessions at the scouting combine included several comments on new and past members of the Chicago Bears. Here are some of those notable nuggets.

Brett Veach on Ryan Poles

When Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked about the unexpected challenges Ryan Poles will face in his first year as Bears GM, his first response was “the late-night phones calls.”

Veach noted Poles will have to deal with much more than just talent evaluation and roster building.

“It’s a lot more than just watching tape, putting a roster together or trying to work with your cap guys on the salary,” Veach said. “There’s a lot of stress off the field. Players go through a lot. Their families go through a lot. Our families go through a lot.

“It’s one thing in your mind to think ‘Well that will come up and we’ll deal with it.’ But it’s intense. It pulls you away a lot of times from the office, so you have to have a great staff. … Ryan was part of that staff that helped take some of the burden off me. The thing that’s most challenging for a GM is all the things you don’t expect. Sometimes the things that you’re not thinking about are the things that occupy most of your time.”

Poles started working for the Chiefs in 2009, staying on through three general managers, including Veach when he was hired in 2017. Veach noted Poles’ experience and communication skills as two things that will help as he leads an organization for the first time.

“He’s well versed,” Veach said. “He’s a tremendous communicator. He understands the inner workings of a personnel department and a coaching staff.

“One of the things that potentially separates our organization from others is the level of trust and the level of communication we have. That certainly has to do with the relationship that Coach (Andy Reid) and I have, but Ryan had a first-hand seat to that. He knows how important that level of trust and communication is. He’ll do a great job because he’s one of those guys that’s confident in his opinions, but he also doesn’t have an ego where he’s not going to listen or take in information.”

Matt LaFleur on Luke Getsy

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur ended his response to a question about new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy by saying “it’s a matter of time before he’s standing up at this podium as a head coach.”

If Getsy can turn around the Bears offense and help launch quarterback Justin Fields’ career to the next level, that likely would go a long way to getting such an opportunity.

But for now, he’s just diving into his first offensive coordinator stint after seven seasons with the Packers, including the last three as quarterbacks coach and last two as passing game coordinator under LaFleur. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus hired Getsy in January.

“It all starts with the type of person that you’re getting, and I mean he’s a super loyal dude, great family man, cares about everybody he’s around,” LaFleur said. “His players feel that. He’s extremely detailed. He’s a really hard worker, always brings great ideas to the table, a great communicator. Brings a lot of energy. And certainly we’re going to miss him, but Chicago definitely got a real guy down there.”

Andy Reid on Matt Nagy

Former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka left to become the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Chiefs coach Andy Reid filled that hole last week by rehiring Matt Nagy to be a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Before his four seasons as head coach of the Bears, Nagy had worked his entire career under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, where he was the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. After the Bears fired Nagy and Kafka left, Reid said bringing Nagy back to work along with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy helps maintain some continuity.

Nagy previously worked with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his 2017 rookie season.

“Matt was the logical answer to that if he wanted to do that,” Reid said. “I didn’t know where he’d be at after being a head coach, but he was fired up to do it and Eric was fired up, so I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Sean McDermott on Mitch Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills signed former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal last offseason to back up Josh Allen with the idea that Trubisky could reboot and try for a starting job this year.

With a quarterback draft class that is generally regarded as weak this year, Trubisky could get that chance with a new team in the next couple of weeks.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was “unrealistic” to think Trubisky would return as their backup and hoped that the “class act” and “consummate professional” went on to do good things with another team.

Trubisky, who started 50 games and made two playoff appearances over four seasons with the Bears, attempted just eight passes for the Bills all season, but McDermott appreciated how he handled his business.

“It’s hard to handle a situation where you’re coming from basically a career starter to being a backup,” McDermott said. “That’s a totally different dynamic, when somebody else is in front of the microphone a couple lockers down from yours. I thought Mitch Trubisky handled that extremely well, as good as anybody could have handled it. And then when given the opportunity to play, whether it was in preseason or the regular season, he did a phenomenal job. Command of the playbook.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane called Trubisky a “marry-your-daughter type of guy.”

“For his ups and downs in Chicago, never said a negative word about anything,” Beane said. “And I’ve been around players when they’ve come from a stop that didn’t go as well, and they can’t help themselves. ‘Man, I like this place better because y’all do this and that.’ And Mitch, never. He’s such a pro.”

Lovie Smith on Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith stepped to the podium and said he was happy to be back at the combine as the head coach for his third team.

The former Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach was named the Houston Texans coach just three weeks before he headed to Indianapolis. But he said he thought a year of building relationships with the players, staff and general manager Nick Caserio as the Texans defensive coordinator should help him get up and running.

He also said his time as Illinois coach will help him as the Texans dive into draft preparations because he interviewed and recruited a lot of the prospects.

Smith addressed a wide range of topics, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play last season amid sexual assault and harassment allegations, which include lawsuits from 22 women. Smith said he had “no idea” if Watson would be on the Texans this season but that he would like a prompt resolution.

“The good part about it is time kind of takes care of everything,” Smith said. “I know Deshaun is an excellent football player. Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen. If it’s not with us, somewhere else. As I see in this situation, both of us are going to benefit from this situation, and I just can’t wait for it to speed up a little bit.”

Smith also was asked about deciding to call defensive plays and not hiring a defensive coordinator, and he mentioned the lessons he learned while with the Bears and Buccaneers.

“I’ve been in this position a couple of times, third time being a head football coach. Each one of them, you kind of say, ‘OK, what would I do differently? I wish I had done this,’” Smith said. “A lot of times guys become a head coach and they quit coaching. That’s just not me. I coached the nickel position last year, and I was always going to be a part of it. People always say, ‘What are you going to do with time, game management and all that?’ There’s enough time to do that.”

