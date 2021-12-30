Watch now: Return of high school sports highlights Pantagraph Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year

When the calendar flipped to 2021, the sports world around Central Illinois didn't know where it was headed.

Holiday basketball tournaments were canceled as hoops (along with boys swimming and wrestling) was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. College teams were playing, but not in front of fans and separated from each other on their own benches.

Slowly, things got back to looking more normal. Prep sports resumed — albeit with players wearing masks — and eventually so did the spectators. Games returned to almost resembling what they were before the world was turned upside down.

No one would ever say 2021 was dull and boring.

Not by a longshot.

Here is a look at the Top 10 stories from The Pantagraph area as determined by the sports staff.

1. Prep sports are back

All high school sports in Illinois were put on hold in mid-November 2020 when the state went to Tier 3 mitigations to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. That came after the football season was postponed.

Just when many wondered if prep sports would ever return in the 2020-21 school year, hope appeared in mid-January.

Low-risk sports such as swimming could begin practicing immediately in regions of the state that were back to Tier 2 mitigations, while high-risk sports such as basketball could start holding team training with no physical contact.

A week later, the Illinois Department of Public Health gave clearance for all sports to return under certain guidelines, which included wearing a mask and no spectators. Teams were only allowed to play teams in their designated regions with no state tournaments allowed.

The Illinois High School Association quickly put together a new schedule that gave every sport an opportunity to compete. Basketball had a six-week schedule before football was allowed to play for six weeks starting in March.

"I have a big senior class, nine seniors, and my heart was breaking for them every single day that they might not get that opportunity to be out on the floor," said Central Catholic girls basketball coach Debbie Coffman.

When spring sports began a couple weeks later than usual at the beginning of April, state tournaments were allowed for low-risk sports and fans were invited back to watch.

The IHSA resumed its usual schedule for the 2021-22 school year. It has been business as usual thus far, with the football championship games taking place at DeKalb and all the fall sports holding their state tournaments.

Anticipation is growing for the return of the boys state basketball tournament to Champaign for the first time since 1995. The last two boys state finals at Peoria were canceled. There will be a different format for the boys and girls state finals at Redbird Arena. All four classes gather for three days (girls March 3-5, boys March 10-12) with four championship games on the final day.

2. ISU approves indoor facility

An indoor practice facility at Illinois State has been the dream of football coaches and athletic directors at the school for a long time.

It appears the dream is about to become a reality.

On Dec. 11, the ISU Board of Trustees voted to authorize the athletics department to proceed with design, bidding, construction and financing of such a facility that is planned for the current football practice field directly north of Horton Field House.

“It’s a great day for our department, particularly our coaches and student-athletes,” said ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan.

Brennan said more than $600,000 needs to be raised to begin construction and $4 million to fully fund the project. But he hopes to begin construction in the spring and ready for use when athletes return to campus in August for the 2022-23 school year.

The indoor facility will be 69 feet high, 393 feet long and 201 feet wide with LED lighting. There will be a 100-yard practice football field. While all Redbird teams will be able to use the facility, it's expected to be particularly useful for football, baseball, softball and soccer.

3. Ince puts on track show

Normal Community freshman Ali Ince showed she would be a running force during the 2020 girls cross country season when she won the Intercity, Big 12 Conference, regional and sectional titles.

That was just a prelude to Ince's domination on the track in the spring when she unleashed her enormous potential as a middle distance phenom rarely seen in these parts.

Barely done with playing basketball, Ince set a state record of 2 minutes, 4.1 seconds in the 800-meter run during a meet at Palatine.

Then came the one-day Class 3A State Track and Field Meet at Charleston on June 12.

First, Ince won the 800 in 2:07.06, barely missing the meet record. Then came a 4½-hour weather delay before she cruised to the 1,600 title in a meet-record 4:40.85.

Ince rested all of 35 minutes before putting a bow on the day. Taking the baton on the final leg of the 1,600 relay, Ince made up a huge deficit with a sizzling 55.6 split and teamed with Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin for the title in 3:57.34.

"It’s been such a long day. I should be in bed right now,” said Ince. “It was such a fun experience. I’ll remember this as the meet that went on forever.”

4. Brennan takes over at ISU

Kyle Brennan officially took over as Illinois State's 12th athletics director in the Redbirds' NCAA Division I era on Jan. 15.

Brennan came to ISU from the University of Utah, where he worked for 12 years and was chief operating officer and deputy athletic director for internal operations before accepting the ISU job in December 2020 to succeed the retiring Larry Lyons.

Brennan, who received a three-year contract worth $220,000 per year, has faced some unique challenges in his first year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans weren't allowed to men's and women's basketball games when he took over.

One of the things Brennan said during his introductory news conference he wanted to see within his first year was "a headway on facility fronts." With the ISU Board of Trustees giving approval in December for building an indoor practice facility, Brennan is off to a good start.

5. HOIC teams in semifinals

The Heart of Illinois Conference played a four-game football schedule in the spring to make up for the 2020 fall season being postponed. When the regular fall season began in August, much was expected of Tri-Valley in the Large School Division.

The Vikings delivered, but so did an unexpected school from the Small School Division.

Ridgeview/Lexington produced a 5-4 regular season under its first-year head coach, veteran Hal Chiodo. The Mustangs played bigger schools tough and that paid off when the Class 1A playoffs began.

Led by All-State halfback Kaden Farrell, Ridgeview/Lexington won three straight games to reach the semifinals against perennial Class 1A power Lena-Winslow. The Mustangs trailed 8-6 at halftime before Lena-Winslow took control in the second half to register a 28-12 victory.

Tri-Valley rolled to an undefeated regular season as All-State quarterback Andrew Petrilli thrived in a new spread attack. The Vikings survived an upset bid by Rockridge in the Class 2A first round before two dominating wins sent them against No. 1-ranked Wilmington in the semifinals. Tri-Valley's run ended with a 42-14 defeat.

6. NCHS football bounces back

Normal Community's 24-year playoff streak didn't end in the 2020-21 season. That's only because there were no playoffs because of the pandemic.

The Ironmen battled injuries and COVID-related issues during the abbreviated spring campaign and finished with a 2-3 record. That was the school's first sub-.500 season since 1995 and included losses to Bloomington and Normal West.

"Our last experience on the football field was a loss to (Normal) West, our rival. We're ready to go," said NCHS senior linebacker Tye Niekamp in the preseason. "That's what we were doing in the weight room, thinking about that every single lift we did."

NCHS was more than ready when the season began. The Ironmen opened with a 35-0 victory at BHS and rolled to an undefeated regular season and Big 12 Conference championship behind dual-threat quarterback Chase Mackey and a strong defense.

After opening the Class 7A playoffs with a 33-6 victory against Blue Island Eisenhower in the mud at Dick Tharp Field, NCHS traveled to Algonquin to face Jacobs. The Ironmen fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 17-7 loss.

7. Brown picked in MLB Draft

McCade Brown didn't do much in his first two seasons on Indiana's pitching staff as injuries and the pandemic limited his opportunities.

But a dominating performance in the new Kernels Collegiate League during the 2020 summer at the Corn Crib put the Normal West High School graduate on the radar of Major League Baseball scouts.

Brown followed that with a solid season with the Hoosiers, earning second team all-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-6 righthander didn't have to wait long for his name to be called in the MLB Draft as Brown was picked in the third round by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 79 overall selection.

“It was a lot of excitement and a little bit of relief. It gets a little nerve wracking wondering when you’re going to go," he said. "When you see your name pop up, it’s just pure excitement. It still seems a little unreal.”

8. IWU golfers triumph again

The pandemic denied the Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team a chance to defend its 2019 NCAA Division III National Championship.

Only for a year, though.

The Titans didn't have to wait until the last hole like they did two years earlier to clinch the title. IWU took the lead on the first day and cruised to a 13-stroke victory at Wheeling, West Virginia.

Three IWU players earned All-America status by finishing in the top 10. Senior Rob Wuethrich, a Normal Community graduate, tied for fourth while junior Jimmy Morton tied for sixth and sophomore Ethan Wilkins tied for 10th.

IWU's Jim Ott also earned NCAA Division III Coach of the Year honors for the third straight year and was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame during a December ceremony in Las Vegas.

9. ISU serves up two MVC titles

Getting to the NCAA Tournament is the goal of every team in every sport. To do so twice in one calendar year is a unique achievement.

That's what Illinois State's volleyball team did in 2021.

The 2020 season was delayed until the spring because of the pandemic, but the Redbirds earned the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles. Behind outside hitter Kaylee Martin and setter Stef Jankewicz, ISU downed Loyola at Redbird Arena in the MVC tourney championship match before losing in the NCAA Tournament to UNLV.

With Martin and Jankewicz gone in the fall, ISU got off to a slow start. The Redbirds recovered and finished second to Loyola in the MVC regular season as sophomore Tamara Otene earned the MVC Player of the Year award.

The Redbirds and Ramblers squared off again in the MVC tournament championship match at Redbird Arena. Loyola won the first two sets before ISU stormed back with an epic rally to win in five sets and advance to its fourth straight NCAA tourney before losing in the first round at Purdue.

10. U High, West take thirds

The spring state high school tournament series looked a little different due to changes necessitated by the pandemic. University High's baseball team and Normal West's boys track and field squad didn't mind one bit.

The Pioneers claimed third in the Class 2A State Tournament, which was moved to Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field. West also placed third in the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet which was held on a single day in Charleston.

U High's season-long hopes of a state title were dashed when Freeburg beat the Pioneers, 7-5, in the semifinals. But U High bounced back to beat Central State Eight Conference rival Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7-5, in the third-place game as Chase Adams struck out eight in 4⅔ innings.

West never had won a state track trophy. The Wildcats, who basically had seven competitors, were in first most of the day and sparked by Leslie Fisher winning the triple jump and Charlie Nolan taking second in the high jump.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

