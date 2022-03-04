Watch now: Da'Monte Williams no 'dork' in win over Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams was the "dork" Thursday night. At least that’s how Brad Underwood described it.

"I don't know, it's just a name I guess that came up," Underwood said. "You dork somebody and don't respect them and don't guard them."

Penn State took a unique defensive approach, packing multiple people in the lane and face guarding shooters like Alfonso Plummer while leaving a lot of open space for others.

That meant sometimes two or three players were in the lane with Kofi Cockburn even when he didn’t have the ball.

That strategy chose Williams as the "dork" to leave open. But when Williams shot it, he didn’t look like one.

He hit a season-high four 3s to lead the team in scoring for the first time in his career with 14 points. He was the saving grace on a day that Illinois’ lack of offense almost gave it an embarrassing home loss to a lower-tier conference opponent and ended its slim Big Ten title hopes. Instead the No. 20 Illini gritted out a 60-55 win to keep those hopes alive.

“I come in every day and put up shots so that ain’t really too big,” Williams said. “It’s just stepping up and knocking them down.”

Williams was hitting open shots, and played good defense in the second half to help stifle Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett late after he torched the Illini in the mid-post for most of the night. He had a defensive rebound that helped seal the game late and was the glue guy that has been vital to the team’s success over the past couple of years.

It’s been a struggle offensively for Williams, who is shooting a career-low 30.1% from the field this season and 32% from deep after being one of the most efficient shooters in the country at 54.7% from 3 last season.

“Last year he was strictly a four and and he knew where they were coming from," Underwood. "I mean, they were the same spots, the same shots every single time. This year, we've played him at the point, we played at the two, we've played all over. So there's been a lot more inconsistency in where his shots come from, how he gets them and where they're at and that's something that's not an easy thing to handle."

Williams showed a glimpse of getting more comfortable with it Thursday, and him making those shots again would be icing on the cake for the Illini with his defensive, rebounding and secondary passing abilities that put him on the floor this season.

Teams will want to take Cockburn, Plummer and Trent Frazier away when they play Illinois, so Williams will likely get similar treatment at times in the postseason. Purdue and other teams have done similar things at times, but no team did it this blatantly.

“Seeing him not be fazed by it and to continue to make shots was impressive,” Coleman Hawkins said.

Williams responded well, and him making open looks can give him confidence for the rest of the season. If he hits shots closer to the rate he did last year, then he’ll give another boost to an offense with four capable shooters and Cockburn on the floor. Him making opponents pay for giving him open looks like he did last season gives the defense no one to turn to.

"That's the Da'Monte we saw last year," Underwood said. "That's the one we've got to have the rest of the way."

