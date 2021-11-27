Watch now: Chicago Bears go into a mini bye weekend with a win

The chaos of three days due to a false media report claiming Matt Nagy was to be fired was all left behind by the Chicago Bears on their final drive to a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions.
Justin Fields is moving around “pretty good,” according to coach Matt Nagy, but it’s premature to say what the rookie quarterback’s status will be with the Chicago Bears, who are launched into a mini bye weekend Friday.
Fields was inactive for Thursday’s come-from-behind 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, sidelined with what Nagy confirmed were cracked ribs. On Friday morning, with players set to be off for the weekend, Nagy said he didn’t know the recovery length, but it’s certainly possible the first-round draft pick could return and start against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5 at Soldier Field.
“We have some time on our side right now,” Nagy said. “Every day matters for him. I think he’s doing a good job of keeping the communication open. But we’re gonna have to wait and see truly where his health is to the point of him being able to play or not play. We don’t wanna obviously risk more injury to him as well.”
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith also remains up in the air after he left the Thanksgiving game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Free safety Eddie Jackson returned to action after missing two games (three weeks when including the bye) with his own hamstring injury. The team placed nickel cornerback Duke Shelley on injured reserve after he pulled a hamstring last week.
“The soft tissue, you never know,” said Nagy, who indicated he’s hopeful Smith will avoid an IR stint. “Everyone’s a little bit different. It depends on the magnitude and the level of (pull). Everybody gets them and they’re all probably a little bit different on how many you’ve had in your career, how do you respond to them, all that. He’ll be doing everything he can to get right.”
Smith entered the game tied for third in the league in tackles. The Bears used Christian Jones and undrafted rookie free agent Caleb Johnson alongside Alec Ogletree after Smith went out.
“I think everybody understands and knows how I feel about Roquan and the type of football player he is,” Nagy said. “But I don’t know if people truly understand who he is as a leader of this team. Not just the defense but the team in general. He’s a big part of this thing. His true professionalism, the respect that he has from his teammates, from his coaches, it’s rare. And he’s only been getting better every year and this year is probably his best year.”
Andy Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first 300-yard passing game for the offense this season and third since the beginning of 2020. Nagy reiterated what he’s said all along, that Fields will return to the starting quarterback role when healthy. The Bears will have a scaled-back practice Monday and then start their normal week of preparation Wednesday.
Fields played through a brutal shot to his ribs in the NCAA semifinal game for Ohio State back in January, so the Bears believe they’ve got a tough competitor that could very well be available to face the Cardinals.
“Justin is really growing and getting better and I think we all saw that, he’s having great moments,” Nagy said. “Are there places that he can get better and we can help him get better? For sure, that’s a rookie year, that happens, that’s a part of developing a rookie quarterback.
“His confidence, I think (Thursday) was good for Justin and we talked about it. He sees it from a different perspective from on the sideline and now there’s things that maybe he can use yesterday’s experience for when he does come back.”
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton holds a silver football trophy after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is pulled down by Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) goes up against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half adopted during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier (52) outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) try to block a field goal attempt in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) on the sideline in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
