 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Watch now: Bears hire James Rowe as defensive backs coach

  • 0

Several players have stepped up at Senior Bowl practices this week according to reports and bear watching by the new Chicago Bears coaching staff and personnel department.

Defensive backs coach James Rowe became the latest addition to the Chicago Bears staff Friday.

The Bears announced coach Matt Eberflus hired Rowe, with whom he worked last season while with the Indianapolis Colts. Rowe was the cornerbacks coach there and was the assistant defensive backs coach for Washington from 2017-19.

Rowe has seven years of college coaching experience, most recently as the Appalachian State cornerbacks coach in 2020. He also coached at Bethel (Tenn.), Jacksonville University, Florida and Valdosta State.

He started his coaching career as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the high school level.

Rowe was a baseball player at South Florida.

Eberflus has announced seven other coaching hires: offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II.

Williams, Borgonzi and Overstreet also coached with Eberflus in Indianapolis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News