 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

Watch now: After sitting through freezing rain at Bears game, some warm to the idea of a new stadium

  • 0

Drew and Joe recap the Cardinals' week 13 win over the Bears!

Matt Nagy and Andy Dalton describe how all four interceptions occurred in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the rain at Soldier Field, and running back David Montgomery comes up with a reason to stay focused.

Though cold and miserable Chicago weather certainly isn’t news to anyone, the freezing rain and gusty temperatures Sunday at Soldier Field had some Bears fans dreaming about a new stadium outside the city.

In September, the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a move that takes the team a step closer toward securing property for a new stadium in Arlington Heights and leaving their longtime home near downtown Chicago.

Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals didn’t near any records, but fans sat through freezing rain and biting winds, according to the National Weather Service. The coldest recorded Bears game was in 2008, when temperatures hit 2 degrees.

No plans have been officially announced for a new stadium, but many fans on Twitter talked about the possibility that it would come with a roof to block out the snow and rain that sometimes pummels players and fans at Soldier Field. The majority of NFL stadiums are open-air, but a number of newer stadiums are equipped with fixed or retractable roofs.

“I hope everyone at Soldier Field today takes a moment to appreciate what a game experience in December would be in a mega dome with ample nearby parking in Arlington Heights,” said one fan on Twitter.

Weather service meteorologist Matt Friedlein said the service doesn’t track temperatures separately for Arlington Heights and downtown Chicago, but often the general precipitation and temperature trends are similar between the two. However, Friedlein said northern suburbs do tend to get more snow and colder temperatures than the heart of the city.

Photos: Bears fall to Cardinals, 33-22

The Bears weren’t even close to playing error-free football, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday. See photos from the game. 

1 of 31
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears suffer 33-22 loss to Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News