Wednesday, May 31
College
Heartland Baseball vs. St. Johns River State/Lackawanna winner at NJCAA Division II Tournament (Enid, Okla.), 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
Baseball
Class 4A Bloomington Sectional (IWU)
Normal Community vs. Minooka, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Softball
Class 3A Metamora Sectional
Normal West/Metamora winner vs. Washington/Geneseo winner, 4:30 p.m.
