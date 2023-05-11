Friday, May 12
Baseball
University High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Limestone Quad, 5 p.m.
University High at Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Meet (Champaign), 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Springfield), 1:30 p.m.
Boys Track & Field
Central Catholic at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois State Track & Field at MVC Championship (Normal)
Illinois State Baseball vs. UIC, 5 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Golf at NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship (Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at NCAA Championships
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s & Women’s Track & Field at Last Chance Meet
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Kaneland at Normal West, 10 a.m.
Decatur LSA at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
Boys Lacrosse
Lemont at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Bloomington vs. Lemont at NCHS, 11 a.m.
Central Catholic at Park Tudor (Indiana), 1 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Lawrence (Indiana) at Park Tudor, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal Community at Streator (DH), 10 a.m.
Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
University High at Morton (DH), 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Meet (Champaign), 9 a.m.
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Springfield), 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 10:30 a.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois State Track & Field at MVC Championship (Normal)
Illinois State Baseball at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at NCAA Championships
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at CCIW Tournament