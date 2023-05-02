Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central at Normal Community, 5 p.m.
Bloomington at East Moline United Township, 4 p.m.
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Normal Community, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Morton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.
College
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at DePauw (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Women's Lacrosse vs. Chicago at CCIW Tournament (Chicago), 6 p.m.
Heartland Softball at Region 24 Tournament (Danville), 3 and 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Baseball
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bloomington at Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
University High at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West at Bloomington Raider Relays, 5 p.m. (boys)
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Springfield Southeast), 4:15 p.m. (girls)
Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 4 p.m.
College
Illinois Wesleyan Men's Golf at CCIW Championship (Yorkville)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball vs. Blackburn, 6 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men's Lacrosse vs Carthage at CCIW Tournament (Bloomington), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Baseball
University High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bloomington at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal Community at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Paxton-Buckely-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic at Eugene Hill Invite (University High), 2 p.m.
Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Meet (Champaign Central), 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Central Catholic at Spartan Classic (St. Joseph-Ogden), 4:30 p.m. (girls)
University High, Cornerstone Christian at Clinton Carnival, 4:30 p.m.
College
Illinois State Track & Field at Wisconsin Alumni Classic
Illinois State Track & Field at Billy Hayes Invitational (Bloomington, Ind.)
Illinois State Softball vs. Southern Illinois, 5 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men's Golf at CCIW Championship (Yorkville)
Illinois Wesleyan Men's and Women's Track & Field at CCIW Championships (Waukesha, Wis.), 10 a.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at Millikin, 3 p.m.