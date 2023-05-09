Wednesday, May 10
Baseball
Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Washington at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Bloomington vs. Washington at NCHS, 6 p.m.
Softball
Normal Community at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Conference Meet (Peoria Richwoods), 4 p.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Golf at NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship (Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Thursday, May 11
Baseball
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Washington at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.
Normal West at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Bloomington at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Alton Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track & Field
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Chatham Glenwood), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track & Field
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Bloomington Sectional, 2:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian, Central Catholic at Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, 3:30 p.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Golf at NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship (Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at NCAA Championships
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s & Women’s Track & Field at Last Chance Meet
Friday, May 12
Baseball
University High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Limestone Quad, 5 p.m.
University High at Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Meet (Champaign), 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Springfield), 1:30 p.m.
Boys Track & Field
Central Catholic at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois State Track & Field at MVC Championship (Normal)
Illinois State Baseball vs. UIC, 5 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Golf at NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship (Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at NCAA Championships
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s & Women’s Track & Field at Last Chance Meet
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Kaneland at Normal West, 10 a.m.
Decatur LSA at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
Boys Lacrosse
Lemont at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Bloomington vs. Lemont at NCHS, 11 a.m.
Central Catholic at Park Tudor (Indiana), 1 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Lawrence (Indiana) at Park Tudor, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal Community at Streator (DH), 10 a.m.
Normal West, Central Catholic at Rockridge Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
University High at Morton (DH), 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Big 12 Meet (Champaign), 9 a.m.
University High at Central State 8 Meet (Springfield), 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 10:30 a.m.
College
Illinois State Softball at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Carbondale)
Illinois State Track & Field at MVC Championship (Normal)
Illinois State Baseball at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at NCAA Championships
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at CCIW Tournament