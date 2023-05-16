Wednesday, May 17
Baseball
Normal Community at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Bradley Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Delavan, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Decatur at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional, 1 p.m.
University High at Class 2A Dunlap Sectional, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Gibson City Sectional, 4 p.m.
College
Illinois State Men’s Golf at NCAA Bath Regional
Photos: University of Northern Iowa at Illinois State softball
