Tuesday, April 25
Baseball
Peoria at Normal Community (DH), 4 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Normal Community at Peoria, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.
Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Springfield at University High, 4:15 p.m.
Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Intercity Meet (boys and girls), 2 p.m. (at Bloomington)
College
Illinois State Men’s Golf at MVC Championship (Oakwood)
Illinois State Baseball vs. Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball vs. Carroll, 4 p.m.
Heartland Baseball at Rock Valley (DH), 2 p.m.
Heartland Softball vs. Lewis & Clark (DH), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Baseball
United Township at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Champaign Central at Normal Community, 5 p.m.
Normal West at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal West at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
College
Illinois State Baseball vs. Northern Illinois, 5 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse at North Central, 7 p.m.
Heartland Softball vs. Morton (DH), 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Baseball
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Pontiac at Normal West, 4 p.m.
Urbana at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mount Zion 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview Invite, 4 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Illinois State Men's and Women's, Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Track & Field at Drake Relays
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Tennis at CCIW Quarterfinals (Wheaton)
Illinois Wesleyan Softball vs. North Central (DH), 3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Baseball
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Normal Community vs. Lockport, 11:45 a.m.; vs. Cedarburg, 5 p.m. at Adidas Tournament of Champions, 11:45 a.m.
Rock Island Alleman at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Normal West at Olympia, 10 a.m.
University High at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community at Hersey Invite, 8 a.m.
University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.
Streator at Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic at East Peoria Mach Speed & Field Festival, 5 p.m. (boys and girls)
University High at Triad Invite, 1 p.m. (boys)
University High at Monticello Invite, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Bloomington at Urbana Invite, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Bloomington at Hinsdale South Invite, 5 p.m. (boys)
College
Illinois State Men's and Women's, Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Track & Field at Drake Relays
Illinois State Men’s & Women’s Track & Field at Clark-Wood Invite
Illinois State Softball at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Illinois State Baseball at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Tennis at CCIW Semifinals (Wheaton)
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Millikin, 3 p.m.
Heartland Baseball vs. Danville Area (DH), 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Baseball
East Peoria at Normal Community, 10 a.m.
Normal West at Dunlap (DH), 10 a.m.
Central Catholic at Tri-Valley (DH), noon
Ridgeview at Cornerstone Christian (DH), 10 a.m.
Softball
Normal Community at Rochester (DH), 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Normal Community vs. Ames at Adidas Tournament of Champions, 9:45 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community at Hersey Invite, 8 a.m.
Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic at Morton Distance Gala, 5 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Illinois State Men's and Women's, Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Track & Field at Drake Relays Outdoor Season
Illinois State Men’s & Women’s Track & Field at Clark-Wood Invite
Illinois State Softball at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Illinois State Baseball at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Tennis at CCIW Tournament Finals (Wheaton)
Illinois Wesleyan Baseball at Augustana (DH), 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Softball vs. Elmhurst (DH), 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse vs. Carthage, 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Women’s Lacrosse at Carthage, 1 p.m.
Heartland Baseball at Danville Area (DH), 1 p.m.
Heartland Softball at Danville Area (DH), 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
College
Illinois State Softball at Evansville, Noon
Illinois State Baseball at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at North Park, 1 p.m.
Heartland Softball at Lincoln Land (DH), 1 p.m.