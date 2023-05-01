Tuesday, May 2
Baseball
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Central at Normal West, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Bloomington at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
El Paso-Gridley at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Limestone at Normal West, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Central Catholic at Illini Prairie Conference Meet (Paxton-Buckley-Loda), noon
College
Illinois State Baseball at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Heartland Golf at NJCAA Regionals (Bloomington, Ind.)
Heartland Baseball vs Lake Land, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central at Normal Community, 5 p.m.
Bloomington at East Moline United Township, 4 p.m.
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Normal Community, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Morton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.
College
Illinois Wesleyan Softball at DePauw (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Women's Lacrosse vs. Chicago at CCIW Tournament (Chicago), 6 p.m.
Heartland Softball at Region 24 Tournament (Danville), 3 and 5 p.m.