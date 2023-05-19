Saturday, May 20
Baseball
Bradley Bourbonnais at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Burlington Central at Normal West (at ISU), 11 a.m.
Bloomington at Galesburg Invite, 9 a.m.
Class 3A Downs Tri-Valley Regional
Central Catholic vs. Tremont, 11 a.m.
Softball
Washington at Normal Community (DH), 10 a.m.
Rock Island at Normal West, 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Normal Community, Normal West at Class 2A Moline Sectional
Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic at Class 1A Mount Zion Sectional
Girls Track & Field
Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic at IHSA State Track & Field Meet finals
College
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
