Thursday, May 25
Baseball
Class 3A Bloomington Regional
Bloomington vs. University High, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community vs. East Moline United Township, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
University High, Normal Community, Bloomington at IHSA Boys State Tennis (Chicago)
Boys Track & Field
Central Catholic at IHSA Boys State Track & Field Class 1A semifinals (Charleston)
College
Illinois State Track & Field at NCAA West Prelims
Illinois Wesleyan Women's Track & Field at NCAA Division III Meet (Rochester, NY)
Heartland Golf at NJCAA Division II Nationals (Plymouth, Ind.)
Friday, May 26
Girls Soccer
Class 1A State Tournament (Naperville)
University High vs. Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m.
Girls Softball
Class 3A Normal West Regional
Normal West vs. East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
University High, Normal Community, Bloomington at IHSA Boys State Tennis (Chicago)
Boys Track & Field
Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, University High at IHSA Boys State Track & Field Class 2A and 3A semifinals (Charleston)
College
Illinois State Track & Field at NCAA West Prelims
Heartland Golf at NJCAA Division II Nationals (Plymouth, Ind.)
Photos: University of Northern Iowa at Illinois State softball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!