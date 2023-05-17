Thursday, May 18
Baseball
Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at Normal University (DH), 4 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ottawa at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track & Field
Central Catholic at IHSA State Track & Field Meet Class 1A semifinals
College
Illinois State Baseball at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Heartland Baseball vs. TBA at NJCAA Region 24 Baseball Tournament, 10 a.m.
