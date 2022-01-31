United Center is partnering with FanDuel to open a sportsbook lounge

Plans for a state-of-the-art sportsbook lounge are underway at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks.

The FanDuel Group, an online gaming company, and the United Center on Monday announced their plan to open the lounge at the Near West Side arena, according to a news release.

The plans call for a two-story venue adjacent to the United Center atrium. The lounge would have state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology as well as a full-service team to deliver a personalized experience.

Howard Pizer, the executive vice president and CEO of the United Center Joint Venture, said in a statement the sportsbook would be designed to give fans a fully immersive experience.

“As an industry leader in sports betting with a large and loyal existing customer base, FanDuel has proven a track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center,” Pizer said.

Having a sportsbook in the United Center would mark an expansion of FanDuel’s partnerships with the Bulls and Blackhawks, which also include media, VIP fan experiences and advertising throughout the arena and on broadcasts, according to the release.

The process of opening the sportsbook would start once FanDuel and the United Center get the green light from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Until then, the two entities will build a non-wagering space adjacent to the United Center featuring FanDuel branding where fans can watch live sports while attending events.

Amy Howe, the CEO of the FanDuel Group, said in a statement they want to make the new lounge “the premier destination for Chicago sports fans.”

“Chicago sports fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world,” Howe said, “and plans for our sportsbook lounge inside the United Center reflect their excitement.”

