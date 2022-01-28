Toews enters concussion protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday placed Jonathan Toews in the NHL’s concussion protocols, an injury that likely occurred during the team’s 8-5 road win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Toews was held out of morning skate Friday at the United Center and missed the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

“He’s obviously our leader,” linemate Sam Lafferty said. “He drives the bus for this team, so we’re definitely going to miss him tonight.

“Just collectively everyone’s got to pull a little bit more, just got to do it as a group.”

Coach Derek King agreed, calling Toews a “huge part of our team.”

“We’re going to miss him, but we’re making sure we do the right thing by this,” King said. “There’s no timeframe. It’s when he’s feeling right. You can’t mess around with this stuff.”

King said the injury likely occurred when Wings center Joe Veleno checked Toews into the boards. However, Toews kept playing.

“But that’s a pro. He’s a gamer,” King said. “That’s what he’s done his whole life. He probably wasn’t thinking that at the time, and then it hit him later on the next day that he was off a little bit.

“He did the right thing by calling it in and telling (trainer Mike Gapski), and then Gapper and the rest of the staff is doing the right thing by him.”

Toews has had a history of concussions. Lingering concussion symptoms caused him to miss the final 22 games of the 2011-12 regular season. He missed six games in 2009-10 with a concussion.

“Everybody’s different,” King said of Toews’ latest head injury. “I don’t know the protocol, whether it’s 10 days or two weeks or maybe a month, I’m not sure how bad it was. I wanted to text him or call him, but I think he shouldn’t be using many computer stuff or cell phones or reading emails or text messages.”

Toews, who has four goals and 15 assists this season, had played in all 43 games despite dealing with a medical condition that saps his energy.

Toews’ absence creates a significant setback for the Hawks, who are clinging to long odds to make the playoffs.

He is the team’s chief faceoff man (58.6% win percentage) and has been a major contributor on the power-play and penalty-kill units.

In recent games, he has centered the second line with Alex DeBrincat and newcomer Lafferty.

Defenseman Seth Jones emphasized that Toews steps up at critical moments when possession is paramount.

“He plays in all situations and our best faceoff guy, takes the most important faceoffs, five-on-five, in our D-zone and on the penalty kill,” Jones said. “So we’re going to lose a big part of that. We’ll have to have guys fill in and have a next-man-up mentality until he gets back.”

King said some of Toews’ roleswill have to be figured out on the fly, but Kirby Dach will fill Toews’ spot on the second line, which will be shuffled a bit.

King said he’ll match up “DeBrincat with Dach and (Philipp) Kurashev, (and Dominik Kubalík) with Lafferty in the middle and (Brett) Connolly,” who cleared waivers.

“And then I want to keep that fourth line the same,” said King, referring to Henrik Borgström’s line with Ryan Carpenter and MacKenzie Entwistle. “That fourth line has been real good. I like the way Borgström is playing with those two. He’s got them working.”

As for faceoffs and special teams, several players likely will share the load.

”I’ll have to talk with Crow (assistant coach Marc Crawford), especially on the PK, but there’s enough guys there that can play center and take some draws,” King said. “I’m not sure who’s going to do it, but Carpy is probably the main guy going out there, and then Lafferty can take some draws. Entwistle can take draws.

“We’ll get through it.”

