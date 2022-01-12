Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Eastern Illinois after 24-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-12, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -6; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Ray'Sean Taylor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 74-69 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 0-1 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

The Panthers and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Kashawn Charles is averaging 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Shaun Doss is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

