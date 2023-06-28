NORMAL — Pontiac's Schrock sisters dominated division 8G at the State Farm Youth Classic this week.

At Weibring Golf Club, Ali Schrock won the age 18-22 girls division, breaking the tournament scoring record set in 2013 with a two-day total of 141. Ali's sister Dani Grace Schrock finished second with a 148, beating Rockford and Southern Illinois golfer Kayla Sayyalinh in a playoff. Both Schrocks are Illinois State golfers.

University High grad and current Illinois Wesleyan golfer Lexi Onsrud was fourth with a score of 155 and Eureka's Allison Pacocha, a Bradley golfer, was fifth at 157.

In division 8B (18-22 boys), also at Weibring, Arlington Heights' Luke Duffer beat Jacksonville's Brady Kaufmann in a playoff hole to win. Both shot 147.

At The Den at Fox Creek, Calvary Christian's Jack Wenzel finished second in division 7B with a two-day 145. He lost in a tiebreaker to Beecher's Trey Boecker. Central Catholic's Luke Brady took third at 150.

Also locally, in division 6B, El Paso-Gridley's Braden Hayes took third with a 152; University High's Natalie Ocheltree was third in division 6G with a 167; Bloomington's Harper Funk was fourth in division 5G; Bloomington's Jack Wey was fifth in division 4B; Bloomington's Ansley Bardwell was fourth and Bloomington's Madalene Smith was fifth in division 4G; LeRoy's Owen Golden was fifth in division 3B; Bloomington's Casey Schauls was fourth in division 1B; Bloomington's Anna Smith was third in division 2G and Avery Bardwell was fourth.

Also at the tournament:

Whitney Donahue’s (Houston, TX) day 2 score of 31 breaks the single day scoring record of 33 (Sienna Minor, Columbia, MO, 2015), and her 2-day total of 69 breaks the 2-day scoring record of 73 (Trinity Beth, Calvert City, KY, 2015) in division 3G (8-9 year old girls) at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Joel Miles’ (Branson, MO) 2-day total score of 71 breaks the 2-day scoring record of 72 (Dacio Diaz, Greenwood, IN, 2021) in division 1B (3-5 year old boys) at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Brielle Downer’s (Lockport) day 2 score of 36 breaks her own single day scoring record set Tuesday (38), and her 2-day total score of 74 breaks the 2-day scoring record of 80 (Lauren Briggs, Burlington, IA, 2013) in division 2G (6-7 year old girls) at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Deyla Diaz’s (Winter Garden, FL) day 2 score of 38 breaks her own single day scoring record set Tuesday (46), and her 2-day total score of 84 breaks the 2-day scoring record of 109 (Anna Smith, Bloomington, 2021) in division 1G (3-5 year old girls) at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Photos: State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring