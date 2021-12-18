Stars player hospitalized in Blackhawks game

Dallas Stars winger Tanner Kero was hospitalized after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly during the first period Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

“Tanner Kero is conscious, alert and responsive,” the Stars said in a statement. “He’ll be transported to the hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation.”

The collision was reminiscent of New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba’s big hit on Hawks forward Jujhar Khaira on Dec. 7 at the United Center, which saw Khaira taken off the ice on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Khaira remains in the concussion protocol.

Three minutes into the game Saturday, Connolly leveled Kero in almost the same spot Khaira was hit — near the wall as Kero was attempting to leave the defensive zone.

Kero didn’t appear to be looking up at the time Connolly checked him. In a moment similar to Khaira’s, Kero lay still on the ice before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Connolly was issued a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct and ejected.

The Hawks paid for the infraction on the scoreboard.

Joe Pavelski wristed a power-play goal to put the Stars up 1-0 at the 5-minute, 16-second mark and then tipped in another power-play goal two minutes later.

The Hawks seemed to struggled to get their bearings after that. Dominik Kubalik committed a hooking penalty three minutes later, and Jake McCabe compounded their problems by lifting the puck over the glass.

That delay of game penalty gave the Stars a two-man advantage, but the Hawks managed to kill it off.

During the intermission, Ryan Carpenter was asked about the Hawks’ reaction to the hit on Kero.

“It’s hard and it happened so early, and we’re just glad he’s OK,” he said. “We had some penalties to kill so we didn’t have too much time to think about it. We’ve got to find a way to get ourselves back in this game.”

Kero is a former Hawk who split time between Rockford and Chicago for three seasons from 2015-18.

