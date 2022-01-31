Southern Illinois hosts Valparaiso following Krikke's 20-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 3-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-11, 4-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 77-55 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Salukis are 8-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 3-7 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 28th time in conference play this season. The Salukis won the last meeting 77-55 on Jan. 30. Lance Jones scored 22 points points to help lead the Salukis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Salukis. Jones is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Krikke is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

