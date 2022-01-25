 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Simon leads UT Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 76-70

  • 0
Basketball meta

MARTIN, Tenn. — KJ Simon had 24 points as UT Martin defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-70 on Monday night.

Simon shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added six rebounds.

David Didenko had 14 points for UT Martin (7-13, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Koby Jeffries added 12 points. Bernie Andre had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Shamar Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-12, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Shaun Doss Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Ray'Sean Taylor had 12 points and six rebounds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News