Seth Jones reportedly placed in COVID-19 protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks added as many three members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defenseman Jake McCabe and head trainer Mike Gapski, and possibly defenseman Seth Jones

McCabe and Gapski were confirmed by the Hawks in the morning. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.

Jones was expected to talk to reporters about playing against his old team but was held out without explanation.

With possibly two of the top blue-liners going into quarantine, the development puts the Hawks defense in a bind heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets — Jones’ former team before he was traded to Chicago this summer.

The Hawks already lost defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who, along with forwards Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty, entered the COVID-19 protocols last Thursday.

The Hawks promoted defensive prospect Jakub Galvas from the taxi squad, and he was set to make his NHL debut against the Jackets.

Connor Murphy, Calvin de Haan, Riley Stillman and Ian Mitchell comprise the remaining healthy bodies who played against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, while Caleb Jones was scratched.

Coach Derek King said he wasn’t especially concerned about a coronavirus outbreak.

“I mean, we’re always concerned, right, especially the way things are right now,” King said. “I think a lot of teams are getting hit. It’s off and on. ... It could be spread through us, it could not be.

“Whatever it is, we just deal with it. If guys go down with it, so be it, and we’ll just plunk guys in there when they need to be. So, no concerns.”

Meanwhile, goalie Kevin Lankinen skated with the team for the first time since returning from protocols.

“I’m really happy to be back after being out for a little bit,” he said. “Just great being around the boys and being around the team and help the team out.”

Lankinen added, “I was pretty fortunate to not have too many symptoms, so I felt pretty good.”

He wasn’t sure when he’d be ready to return for a game but said it has been beneficial “getting a couple skates, being able to work out and get my body and my lungs going, but most importantly just seeing the puck and being around the guys is huge.”

