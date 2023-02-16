THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Champaign Central vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Normal West vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Birmingham-Southern at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Weber State, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Friday Night Special at Charleston; Illinois Wesleyan in Friday Night Tri at Shirk Center.
High school boys
Central Catholic, Fisher, St. Anne at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Individual State Tournament at Champaign
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, noon.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
High school boys
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional: Flanagan-Cornell at Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.; Class 1A Watseka Regional: Kankakee Grace Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Urbana at Bloomington, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Brigham Young, noon; Illinois State vs. Arizona State, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Sectional.
TENNIS
College men
Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.
High school boys
Normal West at Plainfield South Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic in Clinton Invitational at Shirk Center, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Individual State Tournament at Champaign.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Rhodes at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Webster at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Illinois State at Chicago State, 10 a.m.