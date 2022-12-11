Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Blue Ridge at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Arthur, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Plains at University High, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Hartsburg-Emden, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Byron, 5:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Pontiac at Normal West, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Decatur MacArthur, 6 p.m

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Bloomington at Mascoutah Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. Ball State at Indy Classic, 2:30 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.

College women

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Galesburg Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Taylorville at Cornerstone Christian, noon

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Joliet West, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Niles West Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Clinton, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Bloomington at Mascoutah Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Green Bay at Illinois State, 2 p.m.