 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Blue Ridge at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Arthur, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Plains at University High, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Hartsburg-Emden, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Byron, 5:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Pontiac at Normal West, 5 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Decatur MacArthur, 6 p.m 

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Bloomington at Mascoutah Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. Ball State at Indy Classic, 2:30 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m. 

College women

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Galesburg Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. 

BOWLING

High school boys

Taylorville at Cornerstone Christian, noon

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Joliet West, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Niles West Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Clinton, 9 a.m.; Normal Community, Bloomington at Mascoutah Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY 

BASKETBALL

College women

Green Bay at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News