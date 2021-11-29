 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Roanoke-Benson at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Mahomet-Seymour at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Limestone, 7 p.m.; Morton at Normal West, 7:30 p.m. 

WRESTLING

High school

Metamora at Normal Community, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News