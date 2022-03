Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. SUNY Canton at Auburndale, Fla., 8:30 a.m.; Illinois State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Danville (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Metro East Kickoff Classic at Edwardsville: University High vs. Oak Forest, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Red Rocks Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.; Illinois Wesleyan in Texas Cup at Plano, Texas.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Grove City (Pa.), 2 p.m.

High school girls

Orland Park vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Glenbrook North, 9 a.m.; University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hanover, 9 a.m., and Muskingum, 11:30 a.m., at Elizabethtown, Ky.; Illinois State at Missouri State (2), noon

High school

University High at Prairie Central, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington, University High at Triad Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal Community in Armer Indoor Invitational at Urbana, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West in Bloomington Indoor Invitational at Shirk Center, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 3 p.m.

