Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Murray State (2), noon
BASKETBALL
College men
NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wabash vs. Williams, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wheaton, 7:30 p.m.
College women
MVC Tournament at Moline: Illinois State vs. Loyola, 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Middle Tennessee State Tournament at Murfreesboro, Tenn: Illinois State vs. Chattanooga, 5 p.m.; Illinois State vs. UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at UC Irvine, noon
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 2 p.m.