Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Murray State (2), noon

BASKETBALL

College men

NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wabash vs. Williams, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wheaton, 7:30 p.m.

College women

MVC Tournament at Moline: Illinois State vs. Loyola, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Middle Tennessee State Tournament at Murfreesboro, Tenn: Illinois State vs. Chattanooga, 5 p.m.; Illinois State vs. UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at UC Irvine, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 2 p.m.

