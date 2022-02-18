 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Arkansas, noon.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Bradley, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Quad at DeKalb.

LACROSSE

College men

Ohio Wesleyan at Illinois Wesleyan, noon

SOFTBALL

College

Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Arizona State, 5:30 p.m. 

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State vs. Toledo at Milwaukee, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Creighton, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Individual State Tournament at Champaign.

High school girls

State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena.

 

