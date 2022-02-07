 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Plainfield North at Normal Community, 5:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m. 

GOLF 

College women

Illinois State in Mid-American Match Play Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Fontbonne at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

