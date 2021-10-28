Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Class 7A playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: Normal West at Washington, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Belleville Althoff, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State, Illinois at Southern Illinois
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Drake Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
