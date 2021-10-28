Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Class 7A playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: Normal West at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Belleville Althoff, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING 

College women

Illinois State, Illinois at Southern Illinois

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Drake Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

 

