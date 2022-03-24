Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Parkland at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Saint Louis at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
University High at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at Belleville West, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Herscher vs. University High at Fairview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.
