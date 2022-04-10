 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in D3 Showcase at French Lick, Ind.

LACROSSE

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West vs. University High at Fairview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Pekin at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Central Catholic at Peoria Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m. 

Breaking News