Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Normal Community at Morton, 4 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Catholic, 6 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Occidental, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Metamora at Normal Community, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Kankakee (2), 3 p.m.
High school
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic, University High in Normal West Indoor Invitational at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.