 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Normal Community at Morton, 4 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Catholic, 6 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Occidental, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Metamora at Normal Community, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Kankakee (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic, University High in Normal West Indoor Invitational at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News