Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 3 p.m.; UIC at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Gulf Share Tournament vs. Valley View, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.; and Spanish Fort, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Hewitt-Trussville at Gulf Shores, Ala., 5 p.m.    

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 4 p.m.

High school

University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Gulf Coast Classic; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.

TENNIS

College men

Saint Louis at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Texas Relays

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7 p.m.

 

