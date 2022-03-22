Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 3 p.m.; UIC at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Normal West at Gulf Share Tournament vs. Valley View, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.; and Spanish Fort, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Hewitt-Trussville at Gulf Shores, Ala., 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal West at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 4 p.m.
High school
University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Gulf Coast Classic; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.
TENNIS
College men
Saint Louis at Illinois State, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Texas Relays
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7 p.m.