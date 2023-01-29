Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

Local sports
THIS WEEK’S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Decatur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Greenview at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 5:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
High school girls
Bloomington at Decatur Eisenhower, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Metamora at University High, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
UIC at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
High school boys
PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.; Springfield at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Bradley at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls
Tri-Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
High school girls
Morton at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 6:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Nashville at O’Fallon Shootout, 8 p.m.
High school girls
Calvary Christian at Families of Faith Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Centenary, Bowling Green at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Belmont, 4 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:15 p.m.
College women
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Williamsville, 6 p.m.; Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West: Normal Community vs. Yorkville Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Moline, 3:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame vs. Metamora, 5:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 12:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Faceoff.
High school girls
Bloomington at Danville Regional, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State at UIC Diving Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school boys
University High in Central State Eight Meet at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 10:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cedarville, Greenville at Indianapolis, 10:45 a.m.
College women
Illinois State at Milwaukee, noon
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.
WRESTLING
High school boys
University High at Class 1A Pontiac Regional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional; Normal Community at Class 3A Moline Regional.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Murray State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Arkansas, 5 p.m.