Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Local sports

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Decatur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Greenview at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 5:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Decatur Eisenhower, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Metamora at University High, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

UIC at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

High school boys

PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.; Springfield at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Bradley at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Tri-Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Morton at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 6:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Nashville at O’Fallon Shootout, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Families of Faith Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Centenary, Bowling Green at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Belmont, 4 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Williamsville, 6 p.m.; Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West: Normal Community vs. Yorkville Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Moline, 3:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame vs. Metamora, 5:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 12:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Faceoff.

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville Regional, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State at UIC Diving Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Meet at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 10:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cedarville, Greenville at Indianapolis, 10:45 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Milwaukee, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.

WRESTLING

High school boys

University High at Class 1A Pontiac Regional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional; Normal Community at Class 3A Moline Regional.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Murray State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

