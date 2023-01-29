Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

Local sports

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Decatur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Greenview at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 5:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Decatur Eisenhower, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Metamora at University High, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

UIC at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

High school boys

PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.; Springfield at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Bradley at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Tri-Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Morton at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 6:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Nashville at O’Fallon Shootout, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Calvary Christian at Families of Faith Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Centenary, Bowling Green at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Belmont, 4 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Williamsville, 6 p.m.; Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West: Normal Community vs. Yorkville Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Moline, 3:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame vs. Metamora, 5:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 12:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Faceoff.

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville Regional, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State at UIC Diving Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Meet at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 10:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cedarville, Greenville at Indianapolis, 10:45 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Milwaukee, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Meyo Invitational at South Bend, Ind; Illinois Wesleyan hosting Keck Invitational.

WRESTLING

High school boys

University High at Class 1A Pontiac Regional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional; Normal Community at Class 3A Moline Regional.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Murray State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas, 5 p.m.