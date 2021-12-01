Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; DePue at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; LaSalle-Peru at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m. 

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic

VOLLEYBALL

College women

NCAA Tournament: Illinois State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Lincoln at LeRoy, 6 p.m.

