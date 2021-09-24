Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Midwest Catholic Championship, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Parkland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 5 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Edwardsville at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High schools girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Doubles Tournament, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland vs. Frontier, noon, and Rend Lake, 2 p.m., at Fairfield; Hope at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.

High school

Intercity Tournament at Normal West, 8:30 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Springfield Calvary Tournament

