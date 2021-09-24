 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Midwest Catholic Championship, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Parkland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 5 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m. 

High school boys

University High at Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Edwardsville at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m. 

SWIMMING

High schools girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Doubles Tournament, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland vs. Frontier, noon, and Rend Lake, 2 p.m., at Fairfield; Hope at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.

High school

Intercity Tournament at Normal West, 8:30 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Springfield Calvary Tournament

